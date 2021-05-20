Cruden and Buccleuch to build new Fountainbridge

Regeneration

Canalside living

Cruden Homes and bid partner Buccleuch Property have been confirmed as preferred developer on the regeneration of the former brewery site in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

The site is adjacent to the the Union Canal and work will begin next year, preparing for 436 homes, including 113 affordable homes for social rent, 64 homes for mid-market rent and 259 homes for private sale or rent.

The two developers will work with 7N Architects, Etive Consulting Engineers, and environmental design consultants, Atelier Ten.

In addition to the residential element, the site will include shops, social enterprise, and community spaces with high quality public realm provision. It will also feature a 100,000 sq ft office building which will provide space for early-stage tech companies to “scale up”.

Tech centre for early stage businesses

Steven Simpson, managing director of Cruden Homes (East), said: “We share the council’s vision of building something very special here and we look forward to working with the community to finalise plans to provide sustainable and energy-efficient new homes and a wealth of associated amenities.

“Importantly, we will bring a number of community benefits, including supporting community groups and providing jobs and training for local people, which will help create a vibrant future for this part of our city.”

Nick Waugh, commercial property director at Buccleuch Property, said: “The opportunity this development brings the local community and wider city is hugely meaningful, particularly at this time.

Aerial view of the site looking north

“We will be focused on delivering workspace to facilitate entrepreneurs and business start-ups, as well as helping consolidate Edinburgh at the forefront of the tech space sector”.

Councillor Rob Munn, finance and resource convener, said there had been an extensive procurement process.

“We believe, with Cruden Homes, we have a partner that shares our vision for the site while also offering us best value and one with great experience of delivering large scale mixed use developments and proven track record in relation to construction of affordable housing.

“Seeing our masterplan getting closer to becoming a reality is very exciting.”