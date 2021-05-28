Coutts to head up family law at Simpson & Marwick

Law

Simpson & Marwick has made its first foray into family law in five years with a key appointment to launch its new department.

David Coutts, a lawyer with almost a decade of experience, has been appointed head of family law.

The Edinburgh-based lawyer joins from Turcan Connell where he was head of its Glasgow team. Prior to this, he qualified and spent eight years at Anderson Strathern.

Rob Aberdein, chief executive of Simpson & Marwick, said: “David is one of the best young family lawyers in Scotland, and a huge coup for us as we launch the new department.”

Simpson & Marwick is the legal brand of umbrella professional services firm Moray Group, which recently launched a new legal firm in Aberdeen, Esson & Aberdein. Since launching last year, it also acquired volume conveyancing and debt recovery specialist, Alston Law in Glasgow.

Richard Loudon, Chairman of Simpson & Marwick, said: “We’re understandably thrilled as this marks the next stage of expansion for Simpson & Marwick, and our wider strategy to offer a full range of private client services across Scotland.”