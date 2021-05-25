Clyde Munro passes 50 practices milestone

Jim Hall: changing the face of dentistry

A growing dental group has become the first to own more than 50 practices in Scotland – less than six years since it was set up.

Clyde Munro Dental Group, which is backed by Investec and Synova, has acquired Mearns Dental, a two-practice operation in Newton Mearns.

It takes the number of practices in the group to 51, with a further six at heads of terms and expected to complete in the coming weeks.

Founder Jim Hall believes it can change the face of dentistry in Scotland for the better.

He said: “There are around 700 practices in Scotland that could fit the mould for joining Clyde Munro, so we don’t believe things will slow up.

“Covid-19 has been the final straw for many dentists, who already face huge regulatory requirements. Many of them simply didn’t get into the profession to run a business, or complete a mountain of paperwork at the end of a long day of clinical work.

“What is critical for us now is that we ensure we deliver for our practices as we grow – and keep looking to bring efficiencies of scale, the latest techniques and procedures, all while retaining the character and individuality of each location.”

The newly-acquired Mearns Dental was founded by Craig Taylor, when he merged his Crookfur Dental Practice with Gordon Robertson’s Means Cross Dental Practice in 1992.

Mr Taylor’s two fellow partners, Eloy Lopez and Lyndsey Chalmers along with their 15 strong team, including three associate dentists and three dental hygienists will stay on as part of the takeover, ensuring continuity for patients.