Clickboost founders join Affordable Golf board

Digital sales

Mark Taylor with Scott Beveridge and Gordon Campbell

Affordable Golf has brought Scott Beveridge and Gordon Campbell, co-founders of Glasgow-based ecommerce and online advertising agency Clickboost on to its board.

The pair have partnered with Affordable Golf since 2019 and will work alongside founder and managing director Mark Taylor as the business plots its next phase of growth.

Affordable Golf has benefited from a sharp increase in online purchasing in recent years, with online sales increasing by around 340% since working with Clickboost. It is on target for a £20 million turnover this year.

The company, which also has physical stores in East Kilbride, Hillington in Glasgow, and Irvine, has hired 15 people over the last twelve months and now has an overall headcount of 55.

Mr Taylor said: “Scott, Gordon and the Clickboost team have been integral to our success over the last couple of years as purchasing golf equipment has moved increasingly online.

“It’s a competitive market, and online advertising is key if you want to stand out from the pack.

“Having both guys on the board means they have even more of a vested interest in the business, and the team and I are really pleased to have their experience and know-how in place as we move into our next phase of growth.”

Mr Beveridge said: “Gordon and I have been so impressed with what Mark and the team have been able to achieve at Affordable Golf, the last year of growth has been incredible and the business is positioned to further expand.

“We look forward to supporting the board and leadership team on its continuing growth trajectory.”