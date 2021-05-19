ClearSky Logic unveils changes to top team

Digital transformation

Team plan: Phil Telfer, Adam Steen, Jane Fiddes and Darren Auld

ClearSky Logic, a digital transformation company, has appointed tech entrepreneur and business advisor Tino Nombro to its board and restructured its management team.

Adam Steen is now head of operations and Jane Fiddes will lead marketing and account management.

Co-founders Darren Auld and Phil Telfer will focus on specific areas – Mr Auld as CEO and Mr Telfer as CTO.

These are the latest changes at the company which has grown since its launch in 2018 from a team of seven to 24.

It is on course to turn over £2.1 million in the year ahead.