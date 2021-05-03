Clark adds Todd and Ross as team expands

PR moves

PR, digital and design agency Clark has recruited two experienced operators in anticipation of further growth this year.

Clare Todd, pictured, is appointed as client service director, a new role that will see her focus on delivering added value for Clark clients over and above ongoing tactical support.

Ms Todd joins from Perceptive Communicators in Glasgow and was head of communications at ScotRail between 2014 and 2017.

Heather Ross joins as office manager following 15 years at Weber Shandwick.

Clark is recruiting a further two staff to expand the 11-strong team.

Lesley Brydon, managing director, said: “2021 is definitely going in the right direction for us so by expanding the team now we will be well equipped to deal with the number of companies keen to upweight their strategic PR and marketing activities after a challenging year.

“Both our new team members are experienced communicators and will deliver real added value to our clients, and to what we can achieve as a business.”

Clark’s clients include the Institute of Directors, Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited, Seafood Scotland and the Scottish Business Resilience Centre. Recent new client wins include Cloudsoft, Cyan Forensics, Farrpoint, Forthpoint and Forrit.