Chiene + Tait promotes two in private client team

Finance

Accountancy firm Chiene + Tait (C+T) has announced promotions within its Edinburgh-based private client team. Partner Michelle Fallon, pictured, has been named as the firm’s head of private client tax, leading the 20-strong team, while Alan Dean has been promoted to the role of director.

Ms Fallon joined the firm in 2013 as personal tax manager before being promoted to director level in 2017 and was then made a partner in 2019.

Mr Dean joined C+T in 2018 after working with accountants French Duncan and legal firm Turcan Connell.

Managing partner Carol Flockhart said: “Michelle’s move to become head of private client tax and Alan’s promotion to director marks another important stride forward for our renowned private client team.

“They are both well-regarded and highly respected personal tax experts who have contributed towards the growth of the firm.”