Celtic look elsewhere after Howe move collapses

No Parkhead deal

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

No deal: Eddie Howe (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic’s protracted bid to appoint Eddie Howe as manager has collapsed, with the club now hoping to appoint someone else “very shortly”.

The former Bournemouth boss was expected to be confirmed as Neil Lennon’s successor however negotiations have stalled and the highly-rated Englishman will not be coming to Parkhead.

It’s understood one of the main reasons the deal broke down concerned the make-up of his backroom team.

Celtic wasted little time in speaking to an alternative candidate, with talks said to be at an advanced stage.

The bookmakers’ favourite is Ange Postecoglou, who is 5/4 to land the job ahead of Steve Clarke at 4/1 and Lucien Favre at 5/1. The Greek-born Australian is the former boss of the Australian national team and is currently managing in Japan with Yokohama F Marinos.

A statement from Celtic said: “Following very positive and detailed discussions with Eddie Howe, with the belief that he would be an excellent candidate for the position of Celtic manager, we allowed time for the process, given he’d previously made it clear he was not looking to return to management until this summer at the earliest.

“We can now confirm that Eddie will not be joining the club, for reasons outwith both his and Celtic’s control. We wish Eddie success for the future.

“As part of the ongoing process we have engaged with a number of candidates. We fully appreciate our fans will be seeking clarity on this matter and we aim, very shortly, to announce the appointment of a manager with the quality and desire to take Celtic forward and bring further success to our supporters.”

Howe, 43, first had discussions with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond in March.

John Kennedy has been in interim charge of Celtic since Lennon resigned in February

Celtic, who ended this season trophy-less for the first time in a decade as they finished a distant second to champions Rangers, want a manager in place before the players’ return to pre-season training on 17 June.

