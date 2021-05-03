Brodies boosts team with new partners

Law

Hayley Robertson, Mark Meiklejohn, Nick Marshall, Craig Watt

Scottish law firm, Brodies has welcome nine new partners, including four internal promotions and five lateral hires.

The internal promotions see banking and finance lawyer, Mark Meiklejohn; commercial litigator and solicitor advocate, Craig Watt; and personal and family lawyers, Hayley Robertson and Nick Marshall become partners.

They will be joined by lateral hires Allan Cairns and Colin Keenan in the real estate practice and Gareth Hale in the litigation practice. All three join Brodies from Dentons.

Adding to Brodies’ practice in Aberdeen are Martin Ewan and David Millar who join from Pinsent Masons.

In addition to the nine new partners, the firm has promoted nine colleagues to the role of senior associate, and 12 to associate.

Brodies managing partner, Nick Scott, said: “Our strategic plans for 2021-2024 recognise the opportunity for growth across all areas of the firm.

“Those plans also recognise the wealth of talent within our firm. I congratulate Mark, Craig, Hayley and Nick as they step up to partner, and wish all our newly promoted colleagues well as they start the next stage in their careers.

“That we can continue to attract market leading lawyers of the calibre of Allan, Colin, Gareth, Martin and David underpins our strategic plans and is testament to the market’s recognition of our firm’s ambition. We look forward to their contribution.”