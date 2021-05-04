Bowman Rebecchi Letting expands with Castle deal

Agency acquired

Bowman Rebecchi Letting directors: Andrew Bowman, Riccardo Giovanacci and Marco Rebecchi

Property firm Bowman Rebecchi Letting has acquired Castle Estates in Inverclyde in a six-figure deal.

Castle Estates manages a stock of nearly 350 properties across Glasgow, Renfrewshire, Ayrshire, and Inverclyde.

Its four staff will transfer to the new owner’s offices in Gourock’s Kempock Street.

The 20-year-old Castle Estates business is being sold by owner Neil Woodhead who is retiring and relocating and the business will cease trading under the Castle Estates name.

He said: “I have had several offers for the business but elected to complete the sale with Bowman Rebecchi Letting. I believe its operation is the best fit for Castle Estates’ current customers, staff and the future potential of the organisation.

“I look forward to watching the business development under the stewardship of Bowman Rebecchi Letting and would like to thank our loyal clients for their support over the past two decades.”

Riccardo Giovanacci, MD of Glasgow-based agency Newton Lettings, and a director in the Bowman Rebecchi Letting joint-venture, said: “Castle Estates has a successful track record across the west coast of Scotland and delivers a significantly greater reach to our residential letting arm.

“There is a high demand for rental properties throughout towns and villages across the central and west of Scotland, and we look forward to meeting our new landlords to support their investment aims.”

Rebecchi Architectural and Bowman Rebecchi director, Marco Rebecchi, said: “Across our group of businesses, we now manage 1,100 properties, both commercial and residential, and this acquisition makes us one of the largest independent letting agencies in Scotland.

“We look forward to further growth, both in our core area of Inverclyde and beyond and continue to welcome new clients.”