Bill and Melinda Gates announce plan to divorce

Split for Microsoft founder

Bill Gates during a visit to Edinburgh

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 65, and his wife Melinda are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

Mr Gates is the fourth richest man in the world with a net worth of $130bn.

The couple announced the separation on Twitter. They married in January 1994.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

They intend to continue to work together at the foundation despite their separation.

The Gates Foundation has grown to become one of — if not the largest — charitable foundations in the world, with an endowment of almost $50 billion.

Mr Gates stepped away from his positions at Microsoft as CEO in 2000, as a a full-time employee in 2008, and later as a member of the company’s board in order to better focus on philanthropy.

Mrs Gaters had worked as a product marketing manager at Microsoft and oversaw a number of software launches before leaving in 1996.