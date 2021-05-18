Big Partnership boosts leadership team

Public relations

Allan Barr: promoting from within

Public relations firm Big Partnership has beefed up its senior leadership team.

The agency, which made 18 staff redundant last autumn, has appointed Steph Clark and Victoria Woods to the board.

Ms Clark, a former BBC journalist, has led the firm’s Edinburgh office since 2019. Ms Woods joined BIG as finance director in February this year, following a four-year spell as director of finance and people at Glasgow travel company Macs Adventure.

Charlene Sweeney, who joined in 2011, has been appointed media relations director. Kat Wallace becomes client services director.

Chief executive Allan Barr said: “Big has always placed a particular emphasis on career progression and promoting from within.”