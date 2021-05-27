Bella & Duke grows to meet healthy pet food demand

£7m raised

Healthy eating is on the rise for pets

Natural pet food company Bella & Duke has raised £7 million from a consortium of investors to accelerate marketing activity and increase capacity at its Fife headquarters.

BGF has injected £5m, with the balance from existing shareholders, including a further investment from Mobeus.

Bella & Duke was founded in 2016 by friends Mark Scott and Tony Ottley to provide healthy foods for animals.

The company has grown rapidly to post revenues in excess of £11m in its last financial year after delivering more than 2m meals per month across Great Britain.

Employee numbers have risen to almost 100 and more jobs are planned over the next few years as the business scales up.

Alongside the funding round, Peter Farquhar will join Bella & Duke as chairman. He is the former chairman of natural pet food brand, Forthglade.

Mr Scott, CEO of Bella & Duke, said: “Attracting this recent investment demonstrates the long-term potential for Bella & Duke and showcases the significant opportunity within the raw feeding category generally.

“The business has grown significantly in recent years due to the increasing consumer demand for natural, nutritionally beneficial pet food as well as the success of our subscription-based business model, that delivers frozen food from our factory in Fife directly to customers’ homes throughout Great Britain.”