Bayne’s takes on big names with first drive-thru

Break with tradition

New drive-thru experience

Family baker Bayne’s, which was founded in Fife in the 1950s, is to compete with national chains such as McDonald’s, Starbucks and Costa Coffee by opening its first ‘drive-thru’ outlet.

The company operates from 59 shops and will open the new facility at Hillington Park, Scotland’s largest business estate, on the edge of Glasgow.

Bayne’s the Family Baker has a manufacturing facility in Lochore close to the site of the company’s original shop. It currently employs 560 staff.

The drive-thru is expected to open in November, complete with 32 car parking spaces.

It will be the company’s seventh outlet opened in the west of Scotland in two years.

John Bayne, joint managing director, said: “Much has changed since my grandfather started the business in 1954 but the business has grown successfully by retaining the family business ethos he set out with.

“When he opened the first shop more than 60 years ago, I don’t imagine he’d have envisaged people buying bakery products from a Bayne’s drive-thru.”

Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park said Bayne’s new outlet is part of owner Frasers Property’s plan to enrich the tenant and customer experience by increasing the estate’s amenities, which includes offering a wide variety of food outlets as well as commercial electric vehicle charging points.”