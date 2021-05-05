Azets targets 250 more jobs in five year growth plan

50% expansion

Peter Gallanagh: office life is changing

Azets the accountancy firm, is aiming to grow its business in Scotland by 50% over the next five years, creating 250 jobs and taking turnover to more than £60 million.

Growth will be primarily organic but the firm, which specialises in the SME market, is also on the lookout for acquisitions, particularly in niche areas.

It is investing significantly in technology and systems as it transforms to a ‘work from anywhere’ (WFA) hybrid working environment.

The firm employs around 500 partners and staff in Scotland and its eight offices will undergo an upgrade.

Peter Gallanagh, CEO for Scotland and the North, said: “Office life is changing rapidly and forever, as is the support needed by our clients.

“Our new offices will provide our staff with the space they need to deliver outstanding client service and where our clients can engage with our staff in the most efficient manner possible.

“Digitisation is key to our investment strategy as clients want top quality advice and rapid access to information at any given time, and staff want the flexibility and freedom to integrate work with their other commitments.

“Azets is responding by investing in the best ‘WFA’ infrastructure available.”

Mr Gallanagh added: “Our investment and growth plan is heavily weighted towards organic growth, but we are also looking at further acquisitions, in particular niche firms that could bring an expertise or specialisation that will add value to our extensive public and private sector client base.”

Greig McKnight, regional managing partner, Glasgow office added: “For too long career ambitions in professional services have been thwarted by the lack of opportunities within the local area.

“If an opportunity arises at the other end of the country, and it is right for the individual, Azets will provide them with the support needed to secure that position.

“Our business has a long tradition of recruiting and developing school leavers and graduates. We want to ensure our staff can pursue their careers within the business and are supported in their ambitions.