Azets creates 36 trainee openings in Scotland

Peter Gallanagh: creating opportunities

Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisors to SMEs, is to recruit 36 graduates and school leavers as trainees.

Since 2013, nearly 200 graduate trainees and school leavers have been recruited across Scotland by Azets and its former firms.

Across the UK, the firm will recruit more than 200 trainees and will have nearly 1,000 students studying professional qualifications.

Investing in the next generation of talent is a key strategy as the business expands the range of services being provided to the UK’s SME sector.

Azets offers a varied career path for joiners, with the option to work across different parts of the country and to specialise in different aspects of accounting and business advisory, from general practice and tax to corporate finance, trade, and restructuring.

The school leaver route at Azets is a six-year programme which includes two apprenticeship programmes leading to the student becoming qualified in their AAT and then moving onto their chartered accountancy qualification (ACA, ACCA, CTA or ICAS).

The graduate route is a 3- or 4-year programme where students study toward their chartered accountancy qualification (ACA, ACCA, CTA or ICAS).

An apprenticeship with Azets and its training partners provides a bespoke programme that combines qualifications, skills, and behaviours training. Everyone gets a talent coach, and each new student gets a buddy and substantial amount of on-the-job training, giving them the opportunity to pave a career path for life.

Peter Gallanagh, CEO for Scotland and the North said: “We are delighted to be continuing our tradition of creating opportunities for the next generation of talent coming into the accountancy profession.

“Investing in our people is central to how we run the business, and our recent announcement that staff will be able to WFA (work from anywhere) is a good example of how we are helping our staff gain the most from their careers.

This is a great time to start a career in accountancy and we wish our new recruits every success as they develop their careers.”