Avondale set for growth following loan deal

Funding package

Care home sector is expanding

Avondale Care Scotland has received a £10.2 million loan to accelerate its growth plan and expand its portfolio.

The funding package ensures the care home operator has access to capital to provide premium facilities to residents and supports the acquisition of residential care home, Glenbervie in Falkirk, which is already under its operation.

It brings Avondale Care Scotland’s portfolio to four with Carrondale Care Home in Falkirk and Benore Care Home and Lister House in Lochore, Fife.

In addition to providing residential care for the elderly, it also runs Robert Allan House, situated within Lister House, offering specialist care to adults aged between 18 and 65 with complex needs. Each home now has at least one dedicated unit for complex care on site.

The family-run business was established in 1987 by Allan Hendry and is now operated by his sons Graeme and Adrian Hendry.

It has delivered growth over this time and employs around 550 people across its four care homes. It also offers care in the community via ACS Care at Home bringing employee numbers to 680. The business reported turnover of £11.5 million at its last audited accounts to April 2019.

Adrian Hendry, director of Avondale Care Scotland, said: “This funding package is a big investment into the future of our business.

“We want to be able to provide the best possible care to our residents and this funding helps us to do so.”

Jamie Grant, head of corporate banking for Barclays in Scotland, which provided the loan, said: “The healthcare sector has proven just how integral it is to the functioning of society in the past year, and rightly so.

“Care homes have faced their fair share of challenges and our specialist healthcare team has been on hand to deliver tailored funding to match the specific needs of the sector.”