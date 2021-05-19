Main Menu

Aviva Investors shuts property fund over liquidity

| May 19, 2021
Aviva

Aviva says conditions are ‘challenging’

Aviva Investors is shutting its £366 million UK Property fund a year after it suspended dealing, saying there is not enough liquidity to reopen it.

The fund closed in March last year as the coronavirus pandemic forced a wave of property fund suspensions due to material uncertainty over the valuations within their portfolios.

Many of these mandates have reopened after adjustments to their portfolios allowed for redemptions. 

Aviva Investors said that it also suspending its two feeder funds, as it has become increasingly challenging to generate positive returns while also providing the necessary liquidity to re-open them.

The asset manager had placed the three funds under review in its value assessment review, published in January, to ensure ‘investors’ long-term interests could continue to be served’.

News, Money, Savings, Pensions & Investments, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Scotch Malt Whisky Society

Scotch Malt Whisky Society owner ‘to float next month’

Headquarters of the society is in Leith The Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of the ScotchRead More

North Coast 500

Highlands hotels acquired to focus on NC500 visitors

Big attraction: North Coast 500 touring route A group of hotels in the north ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.