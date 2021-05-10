Byers recruits Nombro as Speaker Buzz adviser

Motivational speaking

Debbie Byers and Tino Nombro

Motivational talks agency Speaker Buzz has appointed a non-executive director and expanded its roster.

Business adviser and entrepreneur Tino Nombro, who founded and sold digital marketing company Ambergreen and advises a number of other companies, will help Speaker Buzz founder Debbie Byers manage the agency’s growth.

Mr Nombro will also help Mrs Byers develop the synergies with her other business, Beeline PR, the communications consultancy she operates with husband Jim.

The news comes on the back of recent speaker engagements in the UK and overseas for clients including Coca-Cola, Edrington, Gleneagles, Allen & Overy, Ekimetrics and Standard Life Aberdeen.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Nombro said: “Speaker Buzz is well placed to help employers as they seek to support their people in these challenging times.

“Debbie has done a great job in establishing the business and steering it through the transition to online events.

“I can see significant opportunity for growth in the UK and internationally, and I’m really looking forward to working with the team at Speaker Buzz as they continue to develop the business further.”

Recent additions to its now more than 40-strong roster include social entrepreneur Mel Young, LGBTQ+ and Transgender campaigner Nour Shaker Fayad, mountaineer Kenton Cool, and world record-breaking solo Atlantic rower Jasmine Harrison.

Speaker Buzz founder Byers added: “The last few months have been incredibly exciting with more events all over the world and new speakers coming on board.

“It feels like we’re just scratching the surface of what we could achieve and with Tino’s experience and help we’re ready to take the next steps.”