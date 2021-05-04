App links remote workers with venue space

Connecting people and places

Nikki Gibson: finding welcoming space (pic: Terry Murden)

Hospitality veteran Nikki Gibson has launched a business which aims to connect remote workers with welcoming spaces in pubs, restaurants and hotels.

SWURF is a new work surfing App and is already being backed by a number of Edinburgh establishments keen to re-purpose their unused space.

Since the lockdown there are 23.9 million remote workers in the UK. This equates to around 60% of the adult population. Even as restrictions ease, hybrid working or remote working is set to become the standard for millions of workers.

SWURF will be rolled out to other key cities, allowing workers to select from a range of social venues, connect with others or just to separate work from home life.

Ms Gibson, who co-founded Naked Events in Edinburgh, said: “Working from home this past year has shown employers and employees across the world that you don’t need an office to do your best work.

“Forbes reported that an estimated 70% of the workforce will be working remotely at least five days a month, by 2025. With my experience and knowledge of venue sourcing,

“I wanted to create an App that would help remote workers to find welcoming spaces to work in whilst supporting venues such as hotels, restaurants and cafes looking to promote their facilities to this rapidly rising community.”

Confirmed host venues in Edinburgh include McLarens on the Corner, Boda Bars, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, Moxy Hotel, Chaophraya and The Dunstane Houses, amongst others.

INTERVIEW: How the Swurf idea emerged from hospitality meltdown