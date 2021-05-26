AND Digital pledges 100 jobs in new Glasgow office

Tech expansion

Digital tech consultancy, AND Digital, is creating 100 jobs for analysts, developers and designers in a new office in Glasgow.

The facility in George Square, known by the company as a “club”, follows the opening of its first in Edinburgh last year.

AND Digital helps businesses and individuals close their skills gap and broaden their digital capabilities.

Paramjit Uppal, CEO and founder of AND Digital, said: “Scottish businesses have shown tremendous grit and determination over the past 12 months as they have sought to reconcile their business models to the difficulties posed by the pandemic.

“However, we’ve been fortunate to work with clients of all shapes and sizes who have pivoted towards the new opportunities digital offers.

“Scotland is an important market for us and we are confident in its very bright future. Glasgow is the obvious next step for us.”