Advisory role at Hutcheon Mearns for oil and gas vet

Peter Stuart: international experience

Financial advisory specialist Hutcheon Mearns has appointed oil and gas veteran Peter Stuart as non-executive adviser.

Mr Stuart draws on more than 40 years of experience working in operational roles and latterly focusing on mergers and acquisitions in the UK and overseas.

For the past 14 years, he has been a member of the International team with oil and gas sector private equity firm SCF Partners, which has included spells as acting CEO of portfolio businesses.

He is currently an operating partner with the company, and also sits as a non-executive director of its Score Group investment.

He has also been a board member of Montrose Port Authority for six years, where he is currently serving as chairman, and is the chief executive of Montrose Football Club.

Commenting on his new position, he said: “Hutcheon Mearns is an ambitious company with a compelling reputation in its field.

“Since its inception six years ago, the team have continually tailored their service offering to address the key concerns of the industry and have adapted to meet changing market demands.”

Managing director, Craig Hutcheon, said: “Peter brings a high level of international business experience to the role thanks to his energy sector experience.

“We’re delighted that he will be joining us as we look to further expand our offering across the UK and internationally this year.

“We have worked on M&A transactions across multiple jurisdictions globally and have completed more interim projects and placements out with our home city than any year since founding the company.

“Peter’s international and growth-oriented pedigree will be instrumental to our long-term strategy.”

Hutcheon Mearns’ team of finance specialists provide people and business advisory services – from business strategy and M&A advice to finance resource solutions – on a permanent or interim basis.