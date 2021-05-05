Adarma boosts executive team with two hires

Cyber management

Joanne Gilhooley and Peter Carlisle

Cyber threat management company Adarma has strengthened its executive team with two appointments.

Joanne Gilhooley joins as chief marketing officer, while Peter Carlisle takes the role of chief revenue officer.

Ms Gilhooley was previously director of marketing for the UK business at Microsoft. Mr Carlisle spent two and half years as vice president of worldwide sales for data protection solutions at Entrust.

The appointments follow a record year of growth at the firm which has offices in Edinburgh and London.

They are the latest in a series of hires in recent months, following the appointments of former Cisco vice president John Maynard as CEO, ex-Altran CEO Dominique Cerutti as chairman, and Gartner executive Cheryl Martin as head of security consulting.