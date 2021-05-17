Aberdein Considine strengthens legal teams

Law

Four of the staff in new position: Laura Browne, John Di Paola, Joelle Neep, and Catriona Ramsay from the Glasgow office

Law firm Aberdein Considine has strengthened its legal teams with a number of senior appointments.

Kayleigh MacLaren, associate director, corporate property services in Aberdeen has been promoted to director, and Leanne Warrender, senior associate for residential conveyancing services, also in Aberdeen, is now a partner in the firm. Danny Anderson, who is a corporate solicitor in Aberdeen becomes senior solicitor.

Laura Browne is returning as a partner in the banking litigation team, with Catriona Ramsay, employment solicitor, and John Di Paola, banking litigation solicitor both promoted to senior associate, and Joelle Neep, banking litigation senior solicitor, now an associate. All of these positions are based in Glasgow.

Eleanor Comfort, associate in Dyce has been promoted to senior associate. Katie Hutchinson has re-joined as a senior solicitor in Westhill having previously been a solicitor with the firm.

Tahir Bashir, lender services operations manager in Newcastle is promoted to associate director.

Aberdein Considine has experienced sustained growth during the last few years and the investment in the firm’s legal teams has been critical in developing the depth and range of expertise across all disciplines.

Commenting on the promotions, Jacqueline Law, managing partner, said: “The last twelve months have been a challenging time but our people have stepped up and continued to provide the highest standards of support and service for clients.”