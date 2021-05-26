75 jobs created after PD&MS acquires Synergie

Carbon firm captured

Synergie helps firms cut carbon

Up to 75 jobs are to be created following the acquisition of Glasgow engineering consultancy Synergie Environ by energy services firm PD&MS Group, based in Aberdeen.

SEL, founded in 2009, provides systems that cut carbon consumption and costs across a range of industries.

It has supported more than 500 businesses, resulting in an estimated cumulative carbon reduction impact in excess of one million tonnes of CO2.

The deal is expected to help PD&MS develop its own decarbonisation capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Chief executive Simon Rio said: “We are fully committed to supporting our clients decarbonise their infrastructure and activities. This cleantech acquisition is a real statement of our intent and underpins our drive and passion to support the energy transition.

“The team at SEL has a vast experience in delivering tangible carbon reduction solutions across multiple sectors and projects.

“Coupled with our growth in the renewables sector, we are very well placed to unlock significant value for our customers.”

SEL and its management team will remain in Glasgow and operate as part of the wider group. Managing director Uisdean Fraser has worked in cleantech development for more than three decades