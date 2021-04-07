Woods says rebranded Beattie has picked up clients

Laurna Woods: ‘fresh start’

Rebranded Beattie Communications – now known as Tigerbond – has picked up business since it was engulfed in a PR crisis of its own over a social media post by its founder.

Chief executive Laurna Woods has, as expected, opted for a new name for the business after leading it through a management buy-out.

Tigerbond will retain Beattie’s London headquarters and offices in Belfast, Leeds, Manchester, Uddingston, and in Canada.

The buyout followed criticism of a post on LinkedIn last month by the now former chairman and agency founder Gordon Beattie.

The post was described as “racist” and “homophobic” although Mr Beattie said he was trying to highlight that his company did not discriminate.

The new leadership team also comprises Ms Woods, Elspeth Brown, Joanne Spence, Rachel Gladwin and Chris Gilmour.

Ms Woods said: “We have actually added some new business during the last month.

“It’s a fresh start with a new agency but with one huge difference – we come with decades of experience.

“Tigerbond will be a force for good, through the people we employ, the work we produce, the suppliers we partner and the causes we support.

“We’re well on our way and are committed to progress not through words, but by substantive change and accountable action.”