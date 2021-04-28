Wilson joins AGS Airports group as chairman

Aviation hire

Lena Wilson: joins at important time

Former Scottish Enterprise chief executive Lena Wilson has been appointed chairman of AGS Airports which owns and manages Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

Ms Wilson will take up her post on 1 May, replacing Sir Peter Mason who has chaired AGS since it was formed in 2014 by Ferrovial and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA).

In an international business career Ms Wilson was a senior investment adviser to the World Bank in Washington DC, where she advised the governments of developing countries around the world on foreign direct investment and private sector development.

Her other board appointments have involved Royal Bank of Scotland, Scotland’s Financial Services Advisory Board and chairman of Scotland’s Energy Jobs Taskforce.

She was chief executive of Scottish Enterprise from November 2009 until October 2017 and prior to that chief executive of Scottish Development International.

She is also a visiting professor at the University of Strathclyde and was appointed a CBE for her services to economic development in Scotland in June 2015.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, said: “Lena joins us at what is a challenging time for the entire aviation sector, however, her unrivalled experience will prove invaluable as we look ahead to the next chapter for AGS.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Lena as we seek to rebuild our airports and restore the connectivity on which the regions we serve rely so heavily and which will play a key role in supporting our country’s economic recovery.”

Ms Wilson said: “I am thrilled to be appointed chair of AGS and working with Derek and my board colleagues at such an important juncture for the group.

“As the country moves into recovery, regional connectivity will play an even more important economic role facilitating exports, hospitality and tourism and inward investment.

“I look forward to playing my part in working with government to develop the necessary framework for the safe restart of international travel and helping AGS rise to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead, not least how we can grow each of our airports sustainably.”