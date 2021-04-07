Wearable tech to tackle head injuries in sport

Device breakthrough

Device on cycling helmet

Wearable tech which measures and tracks head impact force in sport and recreational activities will provide vital data on the risk of brain injury.

The innovative technology has been developed by start-up company HIT based at the Edinburgh Business School Incubator at Heriot-Watt University.

Featuring a unique impact sensor, the device clips onto any helmet or halo headband and warns the user of the level of impact and highlights what measures to take.

Recent studies reveal that former professionals are three and a half times more likely to die of dementia than the general population.

Founder Euan Bowen, 28, an avid rugby player, was inspired to develop the technology after a close friend and teammate was injured.

“In 2018, I secured a place in the Edinburgh Business School Incubator at Heriot-Watt University, which provided an ideal platform for me to validate my innovation and identify suitable markets,” he said.

During the pandemic, HIT has developed plans for product development, subsequently launching its first Kickstarter campaign to enable the company to move into production within two months.