Voyager raises five times crowd fund target

Nick Tulloch: ‘landmark moment’

Voyager, a Scottish health and wellness company established to supply Cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp seed oil products, has closed a crowdfunding round after attracting substantial investor interest.

The Perth-based company has raised £874,000 on the Seedrs platform from about 350 investors, representing an oversubscription of approximately five times its initial target of £175,000.

This latest raise follows an over-subscribed seed funding round in November which saw the company attract £500,000.

The UK’s CBD market is expected to be worth more than £1bn by 2025. Voyager has 16 products already launched, seven more scheduled for release during April 2021 and further product roll-outs planned in the run up to summer.

The investment secured in this latest crowdfunding round will bolster the company’s balance sheet and enable new product innovation and launches.

Nick Tulloch, chief executive and founder, said: “This is a landmark moment in the growth of Voyager. The level of interest in this crowdfunding round far exceeded our expectations, and it is a clear vote of confidence in our high quality and trusted CBD products.

“Our new funders have bought into what we believe will be an exciting journey, and we aim to fulfil our promise of providing liquidity to investors in due course.”