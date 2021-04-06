VITEC acquires Fife video tech firm Exterity

Tech deal

Colin Farquhar: remains part of leadership team

VITEC, a worldwide IP video streaming solutions company, has acquired Dalgety Bay-based Exterity, the venture capital backed provider of IP video technology.

The deal signals VITEC’s intention to accelerate growth and strengthen its leadership position in new markets.

Exterity was founded in 2001 and its 120 employees will take the combined group to almost 200 engineers across its global development centres.

Commenting on the reasons behind the acquisition, Exterity CEO Colin Farquhar, who will remain a central part of the leadership team of the combined company, said: “In bringing together VITEC and Exterity, we will be able to offer a wider range of best-in-class products, solutions and services to our customers.”

Philippe Wetzel, CEO, VITEC, said: “Exterity is a respected IPTV and Digital Signage leader around the globe.

“They have developed a robust IP video platform for both hardware and software that has been very successful, particularly in the Enterprise and Accommodation markets across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

“Exterity’s engineering excellence, global geographic distribution and complementary business focus was the primary motivation for VITEC to make this acquisition. The combined entity will be the leading IPTV and Digital Signage provider for Corporate, Government, Military, Venues, Hospitality, and Broadcast customers.”