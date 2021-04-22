Veteran hotelier joins EHM’s recovery mission

Tourism

Effective Hospitality Management, set up in the middle of 2020 to help the hospitality industry recover from the pandemic, has appointed veteran hotelier Stephen Carter as chairman.

Having fulfilled senior roles at some of Scotland’s best known hotels including The Fairmont and The Old Course in St Andrews, and The Caledonian in Edinburgh, Mr Carter (pictured) will work closely with EHM directors, Kevin Keenan, John Shevlin and Simon O’Donnell as they pursue new management contracts.

EHM is currently working to re-open the Loch Leven Hotel, a former 17th Century Coaching Inn on 26 April.

Mr Carter said: “As a team we have a great deal of experience when it comes to managing business through tough times and we look forward to helping owners steer a clear path out of this pandemic.”

Mr Keenan said: “A year on, and with conditions having become even more challenging for hospitality businesses of all sizes, our aim is still to help the industry we love, one which has sustained us throughout our combined 140 years of experience.

“We know that Stephen shares this ethos with us, and we are honoured to have his input, and considerable wisdom, at our disposal.”

EHM has also announced that it is a key strategic partner of The Fusion Group of Companies.