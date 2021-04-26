Traveltek to double staff as data drives recovery

Travel Technology

Mal Barritt and Cresside Sergeant

Travel technology company Traveltek is expected to more than double its development and software team at its Glasgow headquarters with 15 additional roles to help boost new product development and step up its international expansion.

Founded in 2002, the company’s core product iSell provides travel agents and tour operators with the tools and functionality to book, search and package holidays on one platform.

The company counts a number of UK and international travel brands in its client list, including Hays Travel, Barrhead Travel, Stewart Travel, Sandals and Flight Centre.

Recent client wins include US-based JetBlue Vacations and Hotelbeds and the company plans to expand its operations in North America during the year.

Product focus over the next twelve months will be around adding additional features and functionality plus completing the migrating of its technology platform to a fully cloud-native offering to address evolving market requirements.

The company is backed by YFM Equity Partners and Fullbrook Thorpe Investments and is set to announce its next external investment round by the end of Q2.

CEO Mal Barritt, who previously held senior roles at Thomas Cook, World Travel Holdings, and ITC Group, has led Traveltek since 2019. Over the last 12 months, he has driven a repositioning strategy to support expansion plans and evolve the core product.

Jim McCumesty joined in January as head of software development from global business analytics software group SAS.

The company recently moved its headquarters from East Kilbride to Glasgow city centre and has satellite offices in Birmingham, India, Australia, and North America.

It will also launch its data analytics and insights offering during 2021 as the global travel sector emerges from the pandemic.

Mr Barritt said: “The pandemic has caused seismic shifts in the worldwide travel sector, and we believe that data and technology provides a route to recovery for our clients.”