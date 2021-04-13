Travel restrictions lifted, but pubs stay shut

Covid latest

Hospitality remains closed until the end of the month, despite pleas for an earlier opening

Travel restrictions around Scotland will be lifted from Friday (16th) allowing for larger groups of people to meet outdoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the current limit allowing four people to meet will be raised to six from six households, but only outdoors and they cannot stay overnight.

Travel will also be allowed between Scotland and other parts of the UK from 26 April, which will be welcomed by the tourism industry.

Areas of Scotland in level 4 restrictions will move to level 3 from 26 April, she said, warning that the improved data “does not mean we should throw caution to the wind”.

Hospitality and non-essential retail will reopen from 26 April as scheduled, despite calls for the date to be brought forward.

Ms Sturgeon said people should be able to meet indoors again from the middle of May.

.. more follows