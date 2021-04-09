The Glenturret hires Michelin chef Donald

Fine dining

Mark Donald: passion

The Glenturret Lalique restaurant, due to open at The Glenturret, Scotland’s oldest working distillery, has appointed Mark Donald as head chef.

He is joining from his position at number one at The Balmoral in Edinburgh, where he retained the Michelin star until he departed in 2021.

Mr Donald’s passion for cooking began in his hometown of Glasgow where he spent time in the kitchen at Stravaigin.

Since then, he has gone on to build culinary credentials that include a formative season at Noma followed by two years at the two Michelin-starred restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.

He then moved to London, accepting a senior role at two Michelin-starred Hibiscus, before travelling to Sydney, Australia where he spent four years as head chef at progressive restaurant, Bentley.

The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant is due to open in the summer and it will be the first of its kind, as no other whisky brands are home to a restaurant dedicated to fine dining.

The menu will showcase contemporary Scottish culinary innovation, which builds on a foundation of classic French gastronomy and will focus on local terroir and produce.

The restaurant will join Lalique’s hospitality establishments including Villa René Lalique, the 2-star Michelin restaurant and hotel based in Alsace and Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey, the 1-star Michelin restaurant & hotel near Bordeaux.

Mr Donald said: “Working closely with the local producers and suppliers has been wonderful so far; together with my team, I feel we have managed to create a contemporary, thought-provoking menu wrapped in the genuine Scottish hospitality for which The Glenturret is renowned.”

John Laurie, The Glenturret’s managing director, said: ““We are thrilled to have Mark join The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant.

“Not only are his humble and charismatic attitude a perfect fit for our close-knit team here at The Glenturret, his exceptional knowledge of Scottish produce combined with his creativity will perfectly complement both the heritage of where we have come from, and the new direction in which we are going with the restaurant.”