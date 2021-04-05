Tech army founder Forbes to chair VizCareer

Main Menu

April 5, 2021
Alistair Forbes

Recruitment firm VizCareer has hired technology entrepreneur and Scottish Tech Army founder Alistair Forbes as chairman while Shannon McKechnie, previously a director at Search, has become its first client relationship director. 

The Glasgow-based company has developed proprietary video-first software and has signed deals with recruitment portal s1jobs and business consultancy firm the Taranata Group. 

CEO and co-founder Connor Haggerty said: “We have spent the last couple of years investing in the development of our technology and we are now poised to make 2021 a breakout year. 

“We have very ambitious plans, including significant growth in the team. We have eight people in the team at the moment, but we expect that to grow to 25 by the end of this year and reach 50 by the end of 2022.” 

Connor founded VizCareer with his father, recruitment industry expert Steve Haggerty, in 2017. 

New chairman Alistair Forbes said: “The timing could not be more opportune for VizCareer and there is a huge global market that the company can address.”  

