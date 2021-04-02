Stream unveils ‘Big Gig Box’ live music milestone

New studio

Big Country performing on the new stage

Stream Digital, the Scottish video platform company, is launching the UK’s first permanent facility designed solely for live streaming music concerts.

In a move which it hopes will be a boost for an industry decimated by the pandemic, a 10,000 sq ft performance centre has been purpose-built within the company’s studios at its Livingston headquarters.

The Big Gig Box features a permanent stage which has been installed along with the latest high-end technology, including industry standard audio and lighting.

It will allow artists to live stream concerts to a pay-per-view audience around the world. All events will be ticket only, and available to stream on all mobile devices or cast to televisions.

Some gigs be available on the Big Gig Box website, others will be on the artists’ own sites as part of their offering to their fan base.

All concerts will be broadcast using Stream Digital’s long-established streaming platform Videobloc, while a separate platform has also been built so artists can sell their merchandise at the same time as the live stream is being transmitted.

Glastonbury goes virtual Glastonbury organisers have announced plans for a “spectacular” livestream from Worthy Farm, after the festival was cancelled for a second year. Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Kano, Haim and Wolf Alice will play at the five-hour event on 22 May from various landmarks around the 900-acre site. Organiser Emily Eavis also promised “very special guest appearances and collaborations” at the event. “It’s going to be like the festival but without the people,” Eavis said.

Stream Digital is better known for its football streaming services to hundreds of thousands of football fans across the globe thanks to partnerships with 11 of the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs.

The Livingston firm has also been heavily involved in movie and TV productions in recent years, providing the facilities for screen dramas such as Churchill, the BBC’s The Replacements, View From The Terrace and many other productions over the last five years. It also has four feature films in pre-production at the moment.

The new music platform is the brainchild of managing director Paul Aniello and is the culmination of a long-term project for the Glasgow businessman.

“I have been working on this for around five years and it’s been a journey to redefine live entertainment,” he said.

“We have huge experience in live streaming football matches to a worldwide customer base, delivering around 40 events a week with all the necessary customer support and infrastructure.

“We also work in film and television, so it seemed the natural thing to do to combine that expertise to stream music.

“It was always a sector which I thought was interesting but for a long time, artists wouldn’t buy into the idea as they thought it would interfere with their live gigs and tours.

Now, though, the music landscape has changed and the reality is dawning that this might be a service which can complement other things they are doing.

“I wanted to create an avenue for bands to get their music out to their fans around the world and the pandemic has provided the catalyst for it to happen.

“Covid has opened their eyes and changed attitudes to a degree and I really think this could breathe new life into an industry which has been impacted so badly by the events of the past year.”

Stream Digital is set to become a major player in the market, with the new performance centre able to accommodate everything from acoustic sets to solo artists and major bands.

A big attraction for performers in the current climate is that Stream Digital will absorb the production costs of each concert, allowing artists a bigger share of the cash generated by sales.

The Big Gig Box will be officially launched by Scots rockers Big Country, with their pay-per-view event scheduled for global transmission on this Saturday.

Discussions are also under way with leading promoters and management companies to bring some of the biggest names in the music industry to the performance centre.

The company has provided facilities for screen dramas

“I’m really excited to see this project progress to this point,” added Mr Aniello. “It has taken some time to get where to we are and I’m delighted we’ll be able to bring performances from some of the top music stars straight to fans wherever they may be in the world.

“We’re not sure when live gigs will be allowed again, or when large gatherings of people will be permitted, but this is a service which will be a viable alternative during lockdown and beyond. I think it will become part of the ‘new norm’.

“We believe that music has the power to move, to inspire, to make us happier and more united as friends and fans. This is a new model for the music industry and a new service offering from us which will hopefully create a bit of a buzz.

“We want to deliver memorable music events for fans around the world by bringing them their favourite artists right into their homes. It’s an additional vehicle for artists to promote themselves and engage with fans in countries they may not have on any tour schedule.”

See also: Vaccine passport trial imminent as MPs rebel