Stewart and Molina key hires for Nine Twenty

Recruitment technoloigy

Stephanie Stewart and Neus Molina

Scottish technology recruitment specialist Nine Twenty has made a further two key appointments.

Stephanie Stewart becomes marketing manager and Neus Molina, joins the technology team as its first remote recruiter.

Ms Stewart’s appointment is a new role and she will lead Nine Twenty’s drive to increase its profile.

She has worked with a range of clients and agencies over the last eight years, implementing PR and communication campaigns to enable clients to build their brand awareness.

Ms Molina has four years recruitment experience, mainly of IT professionals in Spain. She has worked also with recruitment professionals in the industrial and automotive sectors.

Gordon Brown, CEO of Nine Twenty, said: “Both Stephanie’s and Neus’s appointments highlight the organic growth and direction of our business, and the goals we want to achieve.”