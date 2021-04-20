Main Menu

Recruitment technoloigy

Stewart and Molina key hires for Nine Twenty

| April 20, 2021

Stephanie Stewart and Neus Molina

Scottish technology recruitment specialist Nine Twenty has made a further two key appointments.

Stephanie Stewart becomes marketing manager and Neus Molina, joins the technology team as its first remote recruiter.

Ms Stewart’s appointment is a new role and she will lead Nine Twenty’s drive to increase its profile.

She has worked with a range of clients and agencies over the last eight years, implementing PR and communication campaigns to enable clients to build their brand awareness.

Ms Molina has four years recruitment experience, mainly of IT professionals in Spain. She has worked also with recruitment professionals in the industrial and automotive sectors.

Gordon Brown, CEO of Nine Twenty, said: “Both Stephanie’s and Neus’s appointments highlight the organic growth and direction of our business, and the goals we want to achieve.”

, , Appointments, Media & Creative No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ellen Lawson

Lawson steps up as part of Glampitect growth

New eole: Ellen Lawson Glampitect, the Edinburgh-based glamping site design consultancy, has named Ellen LawsonRead More

Sentinel Marine welcomes Black as CFO at key time

Sentinel Marine, an offshore support vessel specialist based in Aberdeen and Singapore, has appointed JohnRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.