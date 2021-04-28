Sainsbury’s loss; Lloyds rises; Microsoft and Google surge

Daily Business Live

7am: Stagecoach share sale

Stagecoach Group founders Sir Brian Souter, a non-Executive director, and his sister, Dame Ann Gloag have begun scaling back their holdings in the company they founded 40 years ago.

They have sold 11,568,454 shares to institutional shareholders which will reduce the overall interest of Sir Brian, 66, and Dame Ann, 78, and their families from 27.1% to approximately 25%. They plan to reduce their stake to 5% each over ten years.

7am: Sainsbury’s loss

Sainsbury’s has reported a £261m loss for the year following falling fuel sales and the cost of COVID-19 measures, but the company kept its annual dividend unchanged.

Britain’s second-biggest supermarket chain said grocery sales for the year to 6 March climbed by 7.8% but overall revenues were flat as fewer motorists used their cars during a year of lockdowns.

COVID-19 costs of £485m – covering staff absences as well as measures to make stores safe – plus a one-off restructuring charge took the group into the red for the year.

The FTSE 100 group is proposing a final dividend of 7.4p a share, taking the annual payout to 10.6p – in line with the year before.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “This year’s financial results have been heavily influenced by the pandemic.

“Food and Argos sales are significantly higher, but the cost of keeping colleagues and customers safe during the pandemic has been high.

“Like our customers, we are all looking forward to things feeling more normal over the coming months and getting excited about a summer of celebration, but we are also cautious about the economic outlook.”

7am: Lloyds improves

Lloyds Bank reported better than expected first quarter profits reflecting an improved economic outlook, in the last set of results for outgoing chief executive António Horta-Osório.

The bank said pre-tax profits came in at £1.9bn compared with £74m a year ago and against analysts forecasts of £1.1bn. Results were helped by a net impairment credit of £323m in the quarter, as Lloyds released £459m previously set aside to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking ahead, Lloyds said it expected a net interest margin of 245 basis points for 2021.

Tech giants report soaring profits

Google’s sales surged 32% from the same time last year to nearly $45 billion (£25bn) between January and March.

It is the third consecutive quarter of accelerating advertising growth for Google’s owner Alphabet following an 8% decline between April and June last year.

That marked the first time Google’s quarterly ad revenue had fallen from the previous year since the company went public in 2004.

The resurgence enabled Alphabet to easily surpass the analysts’ estimates.

Microsoft’s profits soared during the first three months of 2021, thanks to ongoing demand for its software and cloud computing services during the pandemic.

The company on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of 14.8 billion dollars (£8.26 billion), up 38% from the same period last year.

“Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren’t slowing down. They’re accelerating, and it’s just the beginning,” CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.

The software maker posted revenue of $41.7bn (£23.28bn) in the January-March period, up 19% from last year.

Revenue from Microsoft’s productivity segment, which includes its Office suite of workplace products such as email, grew by 15% over the same time last year, to $13.6bn (£7.59bn). Its cloud computing business segment grew 23% to $15.1billion (£8.43bn).

Microsoft’s personal computing business segment grew by 19% to $13bn (£7.26bn), buoyed by last year’s release of a new Xbox gaming console and an unusually strong season for PC sales across the industry.

Microsoft receives licensing revenue for computers made by other manufacturers running its Windows operating system.

Overnight markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to start Wednesday’s session on the front foot as traders await the latest interest rates decision from the US Federal Reserve.

Spread-betters IG expected the blue-chip index to open around 25 points higher after ending Tuesday’s session down 18 points at 6,944 due to a rising pound.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.01%, while the S&P 500 was 0.02% weaker and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.34% lower.