St James boss wants online tax and longer rates freeze

Pressre on retail

St James: opens in the summer

Martin Perry, who is spearheading the new St James Quarter shopping development in Edinburgh, has joined calls for an online retail tax.

He has also demanded a suspension of business rates for as long as it takes for a full recovery of bricks and mortar retail.

Mr Perry, real estate director of development at Nuveen Real Estate, said government needed to act “urgently” to the crisis facing the sector.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was expected to announce an online tax in his Budget last month but is thought to have delayed his plans until the autumn to discuss what is a global issue with other governments.

Mr Perry’s comments came in an update on the property market by Lismore Real Estate Advisors which spells out the impact of online retailing on physical shops.

It reveals that shopping centre owners in Scotland looking to sell schemes with limited alternative uses are having to accept reductions in value of up to 75%.

James Craig Walk at St James

The update is published three months before the delayed £1 billion St James Quarter, with 85 retail units accounting for more than 20% of the city’s retail offering, is due to open.

Mr Perry said: “The challenge over the next five years is that the cost/value relationship has been substantially altered by digital progress [online shopping] and the property industry needs to respond faster to this and modernise practices in all areas including governance, investment, leasing and operation.

“There are significant challenges ahead but with the right changes, approach and investment, good returns for all participants can still be achieved.”

He added: “There are two key measures that the Government should be urgently enacting. The first is the suspension of business rates for the entire period to allow for full recovery of physical retail.”

“Secondly, the need to level the playing field between physical retailers and on line retailers by introducing online sales taxes and allowing the revenue generated to be put back into the upgrading of physical retail environments, such as town centres, before these options cease to become viable.

The Lismore research found that 75% of respondents expect to either decrease or maintain their exposure to the retail sector, with a quarter seeking to increase their exposure, albeit this is predominantly through an increase in exposure to retail warehousing and food stores.

Of those increasing their retail exposure, the majority are investment managers (15%), with funds being most likely to decrease retail holdings (22%) with only 1% of property companies contemplating a reduction in retail.

When asked to rank the best performing retail subsectors during 2021, not surprisingly high street and shopping centres are viewed as the weakest sub-sectors, accounting for over 95% of responses in the weakest two categories.

Standalone food stores contributed to 52% of responses within the strongest retail sub-sector, with convenience food stores accounting for the majority in category 2 (51%), followed by retail warehousing in category 3 (54%). As expected, essential retail impacted least by the effect of COVID-19 are viewed as continuing to be the strongest performers over the next 12 months.

As the market settles, the strong sentiment is that turnover rents are here to stay, with no respondents expecting turnover rents to decrease in the short to medium term.

Indeed, 92% of respondents expect the prevalence of turnover rents in the retail sector to increase, which will have significant implications for both rental levels and the relevance of retail zoning in the future.

There was a clear view that turnover rents would be focused on shopping centres and high streets rather than retail warehousing, where landlords are in a stronger negotiating position.