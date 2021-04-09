spelfie bolsters board with Norton-Standen addition

New chairman for Glasgow start-up

By a Daily Business reporter |

Glasgow-based start-up spelfie has strengthened its board with the addition of former Gartner International CEO Graham Norton-Standen as chairman.

Mr Norton-Standen brings a wealth of experience to the role having been a senior board member at a number of organisations globally including British Telecom, Cable & Wireless, Deutsche Bank, Hewlett Packard, P&O, Reuters, Tata Group and Unisys. He has also been division president for Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) and Electronic Data Systems (EDS, now DXC Technology.)

He joins a boardroom and advisory board which includes Eric Orme (Amazon Prime Video), Dr Chris Arnold (Saatchi & Saatchi), Linda McCutcheon (TimeInc.) and Joe Little (British Petroleum).

Speaking of his appointment, Mr Norton-Standen said: “I am delighted to join the spelfie team. Once they described their ambitions and their goals, it was an easy decision to accept their offer to become a hands-on chairman.

“I am here to add value and direction in the short term and scale for the long term. It is an exciting global project.”

Chris Newlands, CEO of spelfie, said: “Graham is joining the team at a time when the company is expanding from a fan engagement and event activation tool to a company with multiple revenue streams in both the B2B and B2C arenas.

“His experience, guidance and strategic expertise will take us to the next level.”

spelfie aims to bring defence-grade real-time satellite imagery to the masses, by capturing sponsored events and its fans from space.

Participants take a selfie on the app as an Airbus satellite passes overhead and the two images are combined to create the spelfie – an ‘out of this world’ check-in from space, optimised for social media.