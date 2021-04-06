Smith joins KPMG as private client tax director

Tax

KPMG has appointed Chris Smith as a director in its tax team as it looks to boost its specialist offering in Scotland.

Mr Smith (pictured) joins the firm as private client tax director, where he’ll lead a team of dedicated personal tax advisers, focusing on private wealth and shareholder tax advice – helping clients to grow and protect their wealth in turbulent times.

He has more than 11 years’ experience and joins KPMG from mid-market firm Grant Thornton.

Vishal Chopra, KPMG’s head of tax in Scotland, said: “Looking ahead, there will continue to be challenges as our economy is rebuilt in part through changes to the tax system. Chris brings a wealth of experience and understanding of the issues facing private clients in Scotland, and together with his technical expertise and commercial outlook, he is ideally placed to help our clients navigate these turbulent times.”

Mr Smith, said: “Over the next few months and years, personal tax advice is set to become more important than ever before. Political leaders throughout the world have signalled that reforms to capital taxes will form a key part of post-Covid recovery plans, which naturally will have an impact on many of our clients. Possible increases to capital gains tax, the introduction of a wealth tax and the increased movement of people as we shift away from the old ‘office-based’ culture will all offer new opportunities and issues for our clients.

“KPMG’s tax team has some of the industry’s best specialists, covering all aspects of the tax space. I’m looking forward to playing a key role in driving forward our own growth ambitions as well as helping our clients across Scotland as they navigate through a new post-pandemic world.”