Smith heads Mediaworks’ Scottish growth plan

Marketing

Nick Smith and Angela Stewart

Nick Smith has been appointed managing partner of the Edinburgh operation of Mediaworks, with Sky’s Angela Stewart becoming business development manager.

Mr Smith has spent 15 years in the media and communications industry and was formerly Global Scotland’s area business director, where he oversaw commercial responsibility for the country’s biggest radio and media operation.

He said spearheading Mediaworks Scotland is a task he’s relishing. He explained: “The chance to drive their Scottish operations forward is a huge honour.

“Matching Mediaworks’ growth ambition with the opportunity for a commercially-driven digital agency in Scotland is incredibly exciting.

“Marketing has changed, the dominance of new technology, accessibility to data, and the power of digital has transformed how brands must engage with their audiences.

“I’m really looking forward to building our client service team in the coming weeks with a number of new hires.”

Ms Stewart has an extensive background in sales across the media and communications industries, most recently for Sky’s AdSmart platform.

CEO and founder of Newcastle-headquartered Mediaworks, Brett Jacobson sees the growth of the Scottish base as the next step in the digital agency’s rapid and ambitious expansion plans.

It has grown its Yorkshire operations from Leeds in the last 12 months from a standing start to a team of 25.

Mr Jacobson said: “Scotland’s place in the UK and global economy is vital, and it is essential for us to strategically invest in dedicated local support for our clients.

“Having Nick and Angela in place immediately creates strong opportunities to better service our fast-growing list of Scottish businesses and opening a new Edinburgh office is just the first step in what we believe will be a very exciting future for us across Scotland.”

Mediaworks was launched 14 years ago in Newcastle and delivers end-to-end digital transformation, utilising data, technology, creativity and strategy to drive clients’ performance beyond today for a wide variety of national and international clients across a number of sectors, including health, housing, retail and finance. It has grown to a team of more than 130 across its sites in the North East, Yorkshire and Scotland.