Skeoch to chair Edinburgh International Festival

Arts

By our Arts Correspondent |

Keith Skeoch: active member

Financial services veteran Keith Skeoch has been appointed chairman of the Edinburgh International Festival.

Mr Skeoch, former chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen, will take up the post in June.

He already serves as a trustee and active member of the Festival’s diversity & inclusion board working group.

He is also currently chairman of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Research Institute, and of the ring-fencing and proprietary trading independent review panel. He is interim chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, and chairman of the Investment Association, as well as a member of the UK Takeover Panel and a Trustee of the Standard Life Foundation.

Leonie Bell, chairman of the nominations committee said Mr Skeoch’s experience in leadership and navigating organisational transformation “is matched with a deep understanding of the significance of the current moment, and what lies ahead, for the Festival, society and the arts at large.”

Mr Skeoch succeeds Professor Niall Lothian who joined the board in 2011 and became chairman from 2017.