Sentinel Marine welcomes Black as CFO at key time

Sentinel Marine, an offshore support vessel specialist based in Aberdeen and Singapore, has appointed John Black as chief financial officer.

Mr Black is a graduate of the University of Aberdeen with 35 years’ experience in key accountancy positions including 20 years in a leadership role as partner at chartered accountancy and business advisory firm Anderson, Anderson and Brown.

He joins Sentinel Marine in the Aberdeen office as it enters the third phase of a multi-million pound investment in 12 new emergency response and rescue vessels which will see the final three new build vessels, currently under construction in the Fjuian shipyard in China, enter the fleet in the coming 18 months.

Phase two of the investment programme was completed in August 2020 with the arrival of the Malin Sentinel in Aberdeen.

Mr Black also held the role of finance director at Aberdeen Renewables Energy Group and was a director of Aberdeen Offshore Windfarm during the planning and delivery of the project which generated its first power in 2018.

Rory Deans, chief executive at Sentinel Marine, said: “John is a highly accomplished CFO and he joins Sentinel Marine at a time of growth and diversification for the business.

“His vision, extensive skills. acumen and experience in global and operational finance, make John an excellent addition who strengthens our senior management team, and who will play a key role in leading our future strategy.”

Mr Black said: “I look forward to using my experience in all aspects of financial reporting and corporate finance work, which has principally been in the oil and gas exploration and production and oil field services sectors, to Sentinel Marine.”