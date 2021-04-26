Main Menu

SBN events: virtual session with Network experts

By Scott Dalgleish | April 26, 2021

Join us for our showcase SBN event on 27 April when we invite three Scottish Business Leaders to talk about their growing businesses and share their unique “ask”, which will help them continue to scale. 

Formerly our London Event Series, our scope has widened greatly with these virtual events, allowing members from all over the world to join the session. Come along and see if you can offer support to these Scottish companies. 

The event starts at 4.30pm BST with some informal networking in Zoom Breakout Rooms, followed by our Masterclass speaker beginning at 5pm.

Dr Marie Macklin, founder & executive chair of the HALO Urban regeneration company, joins for an exclusive SBN Masterclass.

From 6pm, there will be three speakers and you can connect with them ahead of the event.

Fiona McKinnon – CEO and Co-Founder of The Moment Company

Graeme Kerr – Co-Founder of Scots of the World

Colin McMillan – Programme Manager at Firstport

Sign up here

