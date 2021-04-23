Retail sales rise; Biden tax hike plan hits markets

Daily Business Live

8.45am: FirstGroup soars

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm FirstGroup surged 19% in early trade to hit a one year high of 101.3p following the sale of its US bus business. They later fell back to 94p.

Aberdeen-headquartered FirstGroup began the sale process for the FirstStudent and FirstTransit businesses a year ago, following pressure from major shareholder Coast Capital Management.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould described the sale as “another win for the activist investor community.”

He added: “FirstGroup will certainly be in a better financial shape thanks to the US disposals. That will be quite a relief for the company after a long period of management first being distracted by shareholder pressure and then having to deal with the brutal impact of Covid-19 on transport demand.”

8.15am: London falls despite data

The FTSE 100 opened 19 points lower at 6918 despite a flurry of data (see below) showing improved consumer sentiment.

7am: Retail sales rise

UK retail sales rocketed last month as consumers prepared for a partial lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across much of the country, official data shows.

Sales volumes jumped by 5.4% in March from February, the Office for National Statistics said, with clothing stores benefiting especially.

Separate data showed Britain’s government borrowed £303.1 billion in the financial year which ended last month, a surge of £246 billion on the previous year and the biggest share of the economy in peacetime.

Borrowing stood at 14.5% of economic output, the highest such ratio since 1946, after World War Two, when it was 15.2%.

Financial analyst Danni Hewson of AJ Bell said: “Clothing sales were up 17.5% in March as people readied themselves to socialise and garden centres reported above average sales for the time of year as people readied their gardens to provide a comfortable backdrop for that socialising.

“What will cheer bricks and mortar retailers is the slight slow-down in online spending, sales fell 1.5% from February though they are still 23.1% higher than the same period last year.”

7am: FirstGroup sells US buses

Transport company First Group has announced that it has sold its yellow school buses in the US in a deal worth £3.3 billion.

4am: India on red list

British airports were mobbed as thousands rushed into the UK from Covid-hit India – including the super-rich in private jets – to get back to Britain before today’s 4am ‘red list’ quarantine deadline.

Global markets – Biden tax hike expected

Equity markets in the US fell yesterday after the Biden administration said it is looking to increase the rate of capital gains tax to 39.6% for those Americans earning $1m or more.

The Dow Jones industrial Average fell 321 points while the S&P 500 shed 38 points.

The report also hit cryptocurrencies. Ether pulled back sharply from a record high and rival Bitcoin also fell.

Ether plunged more than 10% to as low as $2,140, a day after climbing a record $2,645.97. It last traded down 6.5% at $2,243.95. Bitcoin fell 3.62% to $49,824.97.

Asian markets are mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is showing a 226 point fall while in Hong Kong the Hang Seng was 259 points higher.