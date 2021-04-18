Rangers pile on the misery for trophyless Celts

Scottish Cup

Rangers celebrate early goal (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers 2 Celtic 0

Ibrox Stadium

Celtic will endure their first trophyless season for 11 years after being knocked out of the Scottish Cup by their arch rivals.

You have to go back to 2010 to find the last time there was such occurrence and the defeat completed a spectacular fall from grace for the Parkhead side.

Already dumped out of the League Cup by Ross County and denied a coveted 10th league title in a row by Steven Gerrard’s men, the latest setback rounds off a miserable season for the Hoops.

The Rangers bandwagon, on the other hand, continues to roll on impressively.

They now face St Johnstone in the quarter-finals next weekend, with a first double since 2011 a real possibility as is going through the domestic season unbeaten.

An own goal from Jonjoe Kenny ten minutes from the break after Steven Davis’ early opener gave the home side an advantage they refused to surrender.

Celtic will reflect on a number of missed chances, none more so than Odsonne Edouard’s 79th-minute penalty miss.

Dominic McKay watches on at Ibrox (pic: SNS Group)

Incoming chief executive Dominic McKay was an interested onlooker and he will be in no doubt about the size of the rebuilding task ahead as the club tries to recover from its worst season in more than a decade.

Rangers boss Gerrard said: “I thought we were back to our best. Celtic played their part, it was a really good cup tie. Celtic had their moments in the game but we soaked that up really well.

“We rode our luck at times but I don’t think anyone could take it away from us that we deserved it.”

John Kennedy, Celtic’s interim manager, said: “We were too soft in our pressing, first half, and lacked belief.

“Second half, we reacted well and were on the front foot. But the big chances we had, we weren’t clinical.

“In front of goal we didn’t have enough belief. When it stays 2-0, you have a mountain to climb. Our second half was much better but this game was all about the result, nothing else.”

In the day’s other tie, Hibs eased past Stranraer 4-0 at Stair Park to set up a last-eight meeting against Motherwell at Easter Road.

Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet and a Martin Boyle double including one from the penalty spot, got the goals for Jack Ross’ side.