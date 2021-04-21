Pursuit in UK first with pay pledge to 50 recruits

Kickstart promise

Robert Copeland: good business

A digital marketing and contact centre business is making what is believed to be the first pledge to pay 50 new Kickstart recruits above the real living wage.

Pursuit, based in the Glasgow’s Finnieston area, will put all those hired on an hourly rate higher than the top threshold and irrespective of age.

Funding for the UK Government programme for 16-to 24-year-olds runs for six months but Pursuit has also undertaken to make the new roles permanent at the conclusion of the term.

Under Pursuit’s commitment, a 16-year-old who could otherwise have been paid the standard Kickstart national living wage requirement of £4.62 per hour or an 18-year-old on £6.56 per hour will instead have the opportunity to start with the business on £9.50 per hour – the adult Glasgow Living Wage.

The company, which handles a range of contracts for commercial and public sector organisations, was the first of its kind to become a Scottish Business Pledge employer back in 2015. At that time, Deputy First Minster John Swinney said:“Pursuit Marketing is demonstrating the kind of inclusive growth that is good for business and good for Scotland”.

Robert Copeland, director of Pursuit, said: “The creation of 50 new jobs in Glasgow is great news for Pursuit and highlights our continuing growth during a period of wider economic uncertainty over the last year.

“We’re pleased to be utilising the support of the Kickstart Scheme to create these new positions and look forward to welcoming some great young people into the business in the near future.

“The Kickstart Scheme is a brilliant initiative, but we were adamant that we wanted the people who were joining us to enjoy the same terms as the rest of our colleagues. We have committed to raising the earnings for all participants, irrespective of age, to £9.50 per hour – the Glasgow Living Wage.

“Pursuit prides itself on rewarding each team member for their contribution to our success and continues to take a fair and ethical approach as we expand our diverse and inclusive team in the months ahead.”