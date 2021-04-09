Prince Philip dies, aged 99; married for 73 years

Royal Family mourns

By a Daily Business reporter |

Duke of Edinburgh: married to the Queen for 73 years

Buckingham Palace today announced the death of Prince Philip at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh spent his final days at Windsor Castle with The Queen after a 28-night stay in hospital.

He was admitted in mid-February for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

His death, announced at mid-day, plunges the Royal Family into mourning, and brings to an end Philip’s lifetime of service to Britain and to Elizabeth, to whom he has been married for 73 years.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The Queen is expected to enter an eight-day period of mourning. She will not carry out any duties even in private under Covid restrictions, laws will not be given the Royal Assent and affairs of state will also be paused.

Following these eight days, a further period of official Royal Mourning is expected to continue for 30 days.

There will be no state funeral. Buckingham Palace is now preparing for a royal ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle in Berkshire in keeping with Philip’s wishes, with a military procession also expected in London. This will adhere to Covid restrictions.

A coffin with the Duke of Edinburgh’s body is expected to be moved at some point over the next few days to Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London.

Campaigning for the Scottish elections is expected to be temporarily suspended as a mark of respect.

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, said: “The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.

“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country – from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.

“However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen.

“For more than seven decades, he has been at her side. Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed – most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.

“My thoughts are with The Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as our nation comes together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip.”

