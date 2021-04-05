Pinsent Masons announces new partners in Scotland

Law

By a Daily Business reporter |

Rona Kostulin and Ronan Lambe

Law firm Pinsent Masons has promoted 19 individuals to its partnership, including two in Scotland.

Edinburgh-based energy, renewables and clean tech, specialist Ronan Lambe, together with energy and real estate lawyer Rona Kostulin step up from legal director to partner.

The firm also announced five senior associates working in Edinburgh and Glasgow have been promoted to Legal Director – Scott Duncan, Laura Crilly, Graham Young, Jennifer McCormick, and Natalie Colaluca.

Blackadders has appointed John Dargie as a partner in the Aberdeen office and Neil Pickthall as chief operating officer.